Pak vs Zim: Record on offer as Pindi Stadium to host 6 matches in 12 days

Pindi Stadium could set a possible world record as it will be hosting six international matches in a 12-day time period, which will kick off with the three-match ODI series between Pakistan and Zimbabwe starting Friday.

Though Sharjah has the distinction of hosting many international matches in a short period of time, it will be the first time that a venue of a Test-playing country will host six matches in 12 days.

Pindi Stadium will go into history books as the only venue of a Test-playing country which will host three ODIs and as many T20Is from October 30 to November 10.

"We have gone through the record books and have yet to see a stadium of a Test-playing nation hosting six international matches in 12 days' time. Indeed this is a record as no such precedent is being found yet. Though neutral venue, like Sharjah, has hosted the bulk of matches within a specific time in the past," a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official said.

Fresh pitches

Despite the workload, curator Mohammad Ashraf said that as many as seven pitches have been prepared for the six matches.

"The pitches have been prepared to host three ODIs. They were not part of the action during the National T20 Cup hosted by this ground at the start of October. Separate pitches were used for that event."

"Four are those which were previously used for the National T20 Cup. The pitches will host T20 series and for the purpose these have been given the required 15 days rest. By the time T20 series will be played, these strips will be ready to host international matches."



The Pindi Stadium curator hoped that the wickets will be supportive.

"We are trying to prepare pitches that have ample opportunity for the batsmen to score runs and bowlers will be having good chances of taking wickets with the new ball."

Regarding the T20 series, Ashraf said that there would be no difference from the one seen during the National T20 Cup.

"The pitches will be full of runs and both teams will have equal opportunity to get big scores."

Bio-secure bubble arrangements

Meanwhile, Pakistan and Zimbabwe cricket teams will be checking at a local hotel in Islamabad on Monday where special bio-secure arrangements have been made for players and officials' safety.

A PCB official said that two separate floors have been booked for both teams in a local hotel in Islamabad. Both Zimbabwe and Pakistan teams will be housed separately and on different floors.

"No outsider will be allowed to enter on these floors as it will be totally dedicated to the teams," the PCB official said.

Zimbabwe team media manager Darlington Majonga when contacted said the Zimbabwe players had an off day on Sunday.

"There was no practice on Sunday as the team now will move to Islamabad and the practice venue will shift to Pindi Stadium," he said.

