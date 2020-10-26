Uncapped, unloved Tabish claims 38th first-class five-fer in QeA Trophy

Fast bowler Tabish Khan. Photo: File

Fast bowler Tabish Khan on Sunday claimed another five-wicket haul for Sindh in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy at Karachi's National Stadium, making it the 38th five-fer of his first-class cricket career.

The feat moved the cricketer to tears as his late father supported him whenever he took a five-wicket haul.



"I was depressed for the last few months due to death of my father and today I missed him the most," he said.

"He would always talk to me after my five-fer and motivate me. His desire was to see me wear Pakistan's jersey," he said.

The 35-year-old, who has 573 wickets to his name, is yet to be given a national call-up which comes as a surprise. However, Tabish said that he has not given up on his dream of playing for Pakistan.

“I spoke to my mother before this match and she also said that I’ll have to keep playing to achieve what father always wanted to. This is now motivation for me. Cricket is in my blood and I will keep playing as long as my body is supporting me,” he said.

“To play for Pakistan is everyone’s dream. So is mine. I will keep chasing my dream. As a cricketer, it is my job to perform and do well in every opportunity I get and I will continue doing that."

