PSL 2020 to be staged in 'best possible manner': CM Sindh

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah. Photo: File

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah has said that the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 will be organised in the "best possible manner" in Karachi.

He said that the government of Sindh had earlier played an impressive role in organising the cricket contest in the city and now, once again, it is ready to host matches of the mega event.

The chief minister extended his government's full cooperation to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in holding the PSL matches.

He expressed hope that safety protocols for COVID-19 will be followed during the matches.

Shah further expressed the Sindh government's willingness to also host international matches.

The PSL matches will be played at Karachi's National Stadium on November 14, 15, and 17.

