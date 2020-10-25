187 domestic cricketers sign new PCB deals

187 domestic cricketers are given contracts. Photo: File

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday confirmed that 187 cricketers have been granted domestic contracts for 2020-2021.

The contracts include monthly retainers, daily allowances and match fees, besides share in the event prize money.



In the 12-month domestic contracts, the monthly retainers range from Rs40,000 per month to Rs150,000 per month, depending on the player’s seniority, contribution to Pakistan cricket and performance in the previous season.

A further 32 players have accepted five-and-a-half months seasonal contracts, which will expire at the end of the Pakistan Cup One-Day Tournament, the final event of 2020-21 season. In such contracts, the players will receive daily allowances, match fees from the PCB as well as share from event prize money.

Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Umar Gul and Wahab Riaz have opted for event-based contracts. This category was introduced taking into account the fact that some senior players have opted to play only one or two formats. Players in this category will receive daily allowances, match fee and share in the event prize money.

Seventy cricketers are still available in the pool of additional players, who will be offered seasonal or event-based contracts as and when they are selected by their respective head coaches. Prominent among these 70 players is Salman Butt.

Apart from these players, the PCB has offered 18 central contracts and three emerging contracts.

