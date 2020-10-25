Salman Butt quits Quaid-e-Azam Trophy to pursue commentary role

Former skipper Salman Butt. Photo: File

Seeing no national call-up in the near future, former skipper Salman Butt has withdrawn from the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy in a bid to pursue a non-playing role, ESPNcricinfo reported.



While he did state that he will be available for white-ball cricket, he will be taking up a commentator's role, offered by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), for the first-class tournament. He will begin the new role from the fourth round which is scheduled to begin on November 20

"I played cricket with distinction and have scored heavily since my return. There has been a purpose to re-earn a place in the national side and the context of my performance is to play for the national team. I gave a serious thought and realistically I know they are not going to pick me. So I would rather explore something where I can contribute and excel to make a difference," he said.

"It's tough to leave cricket and this is something nobody really prepared for, but then I am not going to play cricket forever. I always thought I will leave the day when I am a burden on the dressing room. I met with Nadeem Khan and he gave me some very good career advice, so I am withdrawing myself from the Central Punjab squad and taking up a commentary role for Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.”





