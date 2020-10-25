Need govt's help to raise Rs140m for Olympic horse: Usman Khan

Pakistan equestrian Usman Khan. Photo: File

Pakistan equestrian Usman Khan has urged the government and private sector to fund the purchase a four-star horse in time for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 after his own horse Azad Kashmir died of a heart attack a month ago.

The equestrian needs at least Rs140 million to purchase a four-star horse; an amount which cannot be raised in a short span of time.

“All is not lost. It is still possible to retain my Olympics slot,” Usman said.

“But getting Azad’s replacement is costly. I have never asked for money from anyone, not even Pakistan’s government, during my entire career but now the situation is very difficult."

Usman became the first-ever Pakistani last year to qualify for the Olympics’ equestrian competition, however, the loss of his horse means that he not only has to buy a new one but will need to obtain the required stars for him to retain Pakistan’s position in the Games.

He will be featuring in at least five to six qualifying events out of a dozen which will be held until the third week of June 2021. Two qualifying events have already been held.

“Time is slipping off our hands. I have done everything for Pakistan and it is my utmost desire to retain the slot at any cost. I am determined but I need urgent support from the private sector and the government."

“America-based Forbes Advertising Company’s CEO Kamran Malik called me to take over the marketing and promotion of Pakistan Eventing Olympic roadmap. We now have a voice working proactively to promote Pakistan's Olympic ambitions."





