Pak vs Zim: Babar Azam, Shadab Khan target aggressive cricket

Shadab Khan (L) and Babar Azam (R). Photo: Screengrab from video

Limited-overs skipper Babar Azam and vice captain Shadab Khan have placed emphasis over playing aggressive cricket ahead of their three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe starting Friday at Pindi Stadium.

In a video with the Pakistan Cricket Board, Azam said that the Men in Green needed to keep their fitness on point and play fearlessly if the side expected to improve their rankings across all three formats.

READ: Pak vs Zim T20Is, PSL 2020 matches moved from Lahore due to smog

"To keep-up with the modern-day requirements of fast-paced cricket we need to be super fit. As the leaders of the group, both Shadab and I need to set an example with our fitness and commitment. We have a lot of cricket lined-up and the only method for us to regain our spot at the top of the rankings is aggressive and fearless cricket," Azam said.

"We need to work on overall improvement in all three formats of the game."

READ: We have good players even if results don't show that: Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza

Shadab said that the team would not be taking the guests lightly adding that a win in the series would prepare them for their New Zealand tour later in December.

"We won’t be taking Zimbabwe lightly at all. We are fully focused on the job at hand. A convincing victory against Zimbabwe will hold us in good stead when we depart for the tour of New Zealand," he said.

The 22-year-old further said that the recently concluded National T20 Cup was an "excellent" means to prepare for the series ahead adding that the new domestic system allows players to better prepare themselves for international tours.

READ: Chamu Chibhabha insists his side capable of springing surprises

"We had an excellent build-up to the Zimbabwe series with the National T20 Cup. The tournament was highly competitive. Such tournaments will help narrow the gap between domestic and international levels. The revamped domestic system surely provides that opportunity to the players."

Pak vs Zim: Babar Azam, Shadab Khan target aggressive cricket