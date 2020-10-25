'Khabib Nurmagomedov broke his foot weeks prior to Justin Gaethje fight'

Legendary Russian fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov. Photo: Twitter

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White has said that "we were lucky" to see legendary mixed martial artist Khabib Nurmagomedov fight his last as he had suffered a broken foot weeks prior.

In the post-fight press conference, White hailed Nurmagomedov's perseverance after he beat opponent Justin Gaethje by submission, ending his career for a flawless 29-0.

“Listen man, what this guy has been through, we are all lucky we got to see him fight tonight," White said.

“I’m hearing rumours of other things that I didn’t know about, that you guys will hear about when he comes out later I’m sure. Apparently he was in the hospital because he broke his foot three weeks ago; he’s got two broken toes and a bone in his foot that is broken or something."

Nurmagomedov did not inform anyone about his condition which White said made him "one of the toughest beings".

“That’s what his corner were telling me and he never told anybody, just walking around so he is one of the toughest human beings on the planet.

“He is the number one pound-for-pound fighter on the planet and seriously you have to start putting him up there in GOAT status.”

