'Good performance': McGregor lauds bitter rival Khabib for beating Gaethje

Khabib Nurmagomedov's win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 was so dominant that even bitter rival Conor McGregor could not help but take notice.



After the Russian submitted Gaethje in the second round of their fight, McGregor took to Twitter, and weighed in on Nurmagomedov's performance.

"Good performance @TeamKhabib. I will carry on. Respect and condolences on your father again also. To you and family. Yours sincerely, The McGregors," he tweeted.

Nurmagomedov and McGregor have had arguably the nastiest rivalry in all of MMA that has seen them clash both outside and inside the Octagon.



McGregor's intense trash talk during their 2018 fight's build up was taken to heart by Nurmagomedov, who not only humiliated the Irish fighter in their fight but had proceeded to instigate a melee.

