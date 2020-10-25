UFC pays moving tribute to Khabib Nurmagomedov for legendary career

Khabib Nurmagomedov Photo courtesy: UFC

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) paid its tribute to legendary Russian fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov after he quit the sport following his win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in Abu Dhabi.

Narrated by UFC commentator Jon Anik, who also called his last fight, the video tribute documents Nurmagomedov's MMA journey, his relationship with his recently deceased father as well as his glittering MMA career, which just came to an end.

Nurmagomedov retired without losing a single fight in his pro MMA career and going a flawless 29-0.



