Khabib Nurmagomedov retires after beating Justin Gaethje at UFC 254

Legendary mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov quit Ultimate Fighting Championship and retired from fighting after submitting Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.



Following his win, he left his gloves on the canvass and said he had decided to retire following his father's death.

Transcript of what Khabib said:

“Today, I want to say this is my last fight.

“When UFC called me about Justin, I spoke with my mother and I said I wouldn't fight without father.

“And if I give my word, then I must follow it. UFC must make me No 1 pound for pound fighter in the world, because I deserve it.

“I want to say thank you to Lorenzo and Dana.

“All this UFC team, everybody, they made a great show.

“Thank you to Justin, thank you, brother. I know how you take care of your people. One day something will happen for you, you never know what is going to happen tomorrow.

“Today is my last fight here in the UFC.

He had earlier said that he plans to train MMA fighters back in Russia in his post-fight career.

He also thanked the UFC and its owners for the opportunity.

