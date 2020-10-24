Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justin Gaethje UFC 254: live blog updates

Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated Justin Gaethje in their blockbuster fight at UFC 254 in Abu Dhabi appear

Live blog updates appeared in this thread.

1:55am Khabib says it was his last fight in the UFC.

1:45am Khabib, who recently lost his father, cries inconsolably after winning the fight.



Round 2 Khabib submits Gaethje! He put him to sleep. It's over. 29-0!

Round 1: Both the fighters take the first two minute sizing up each other then engage sparingly before things spice up. Khabib dictates the round but gets caught with a few strikes late. Khabib gets a takedown late. Pretty even round.

1:39am AND NOW! Bruce Buffer is doing his thing: pitch all high, hype all real!



Round 1 about to begin!

1:33am Gaethje makes his way to the Octagon. The champion Khabib takes few deep breaths during his walk to the main event. He runs a lap insider the Octagon once in.



1:22am The Khabib vs Gaethje is next!

1:19am The Whittaker-Cannonier fight is the first to go the distance on the main card, although both fighters did look vulnerable at some points.



Whittaker wins by unanimous decision in what has been the best fight so far.

12:56am Next up is a middleweight bout between Robert Whittaker and Jared Cannonier. The diehard fans are really looking forward to this fight.



Once this is done, it will be Khabib time.



12:44am In the second round, Volkov kicks Harris in his solar plexus and Harris goes down. Another early stoppage and another fight out of the way.

Only one more fight to go and it will be Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justine Gaethje.



12:27am Next up is a heavyweight fight - the only one on the card. When the big boys fight, more often than not, there are fireworks so don't go anywhere.



This one is between 6'7 Alexander Volkov (Russian) and 6'5 Walt Harris (American). Men-mountains in every sense. Just look at them:

12:12am Worried about watching the fight? Can't find a stream? Read our explainer and see if it has something useful for you.



12:12am And it's over just like that. Hawes KOs Malkoun in just 18 seconds of the first round. Yes, just 18 seconds. WOW!



12:09am It's past midnight and the third fight of the main card is up next. It sees Australia's Jacob Malkoun take on American Phil Hawes in a middleweight bout.

11:59pm It's almost midnight in Pakistan. Khabib Nurmagomedov has arrived at the arena with his entourage in the King's cars - literally.



11:51pm The second fight is over too. Murphy submits Shakirova via a textbook rear naked choke. The Khabib fight is now just three fights away. It could happen before 1am.

11:42pm The second fight between American Lauren Murphy and Uzbekistan's Liliya Shakirova is underway. It's a women's bout.

11:25pm The first fight of the main card is over. Russia's Magomed Ankalaev knocked out Moldova's Ion Cuțelaba.

11:00pm The main card, which has six fights, began at 11pm. Khabib's fight will be the last fight of the night so expect it to begin at somewhere around 1am.

Trust us, it will be worth the wait.

