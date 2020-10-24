Khabib Nurmagomedov

The UFC 24 is all the rage in the world of sports right now, with fights fans wanting to watch Russia's Khabib Nurmagomedov take on US fighter Justin Gaethje.

The main card has a total of six fights but let's face it, the casuals don't care about the other five fights. Their eyes are firmly locked on the main event: the Dagestani warriors against the American dream.

The first million dollar question is where to watch the fight. We have addressed that here.

The second FAQ is what time the fight will start at. The answer to that question is: well, there is not set time.

The main card, which has half a dozen fights, started at 11pm. Khabib vs Gaetheje will be the sixth and final fight of the night so it was expected to begin sometime around 1am PST. However, the unnecessary time taken between other fights means that the revised timing for Khabib vs Gaetheje is around 1:45am.

READ: Pakistan's favourite Russian Khabib to fight American Justin Gaethje tonight



UFC 254: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justin Gaethje start time