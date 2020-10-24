Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justin Gaethje UFC 254: How to watch live

Khabib vs Gaethje

Watching an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fight can be as frustrating as exciting, especially for freeloaders wanting to see without paying a buck.

The dilemma is set to recur tonight when Russia's Khabib Nurmagomedov takes on United States' Justin Gaethje at Abu Dhabi's Yas Island, also called the Fight Island, in the main event of UFC 254 event of the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

In view of the fight fans' pain, Geo Super has compiled a list of all the options through which you can watch the fight live.

Keep in mind that the main card is roughly scheduled to start at 11pm PST but you are never know of UFC timings.

With the main card carrying six fights, the expected start time could be around 2am but that's just a guess.



Anyway, back to viewing options:

beIN SPORTS

The Doha-based network has an array of channels and if you're in luck at least one of them shows live UFC events. Quite how do they manage to show PPV events is unclear but it does broadcast live fights in Pakistan.

Subscribers of Storm Fiber can easily find the entire collection of beIN SPORTS channels.

Streams

We're not proud to do this but desperate fans can, with a bit of effort, find many live streams on YouTube, Facebook and other places.

It's a pain and with the UFC smiting such streams with its full force, it's not a pleasant experience. However, between all the interruptions and whatnot, fights can be pieced together and watched.

Pay per view

The last, the easiest and the most legal way is to just pay UFC the money and watch Khabib vs Gaethje without any hassle at all.

For existing ESPN+ members, UFC 254 is priced at $$64.99. New buyers will have to pay $84.98.

