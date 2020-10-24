England may send 'C-team' to Pakistan due to scheduling conflicts: report

The Pakistan Cricket Board has invited England for a week-long T20I series in January 2021.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) could be forced to send a "C-team" to Pakistan for the tour proposed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in January 2021, according to a report in Daily Mail.

The ECB, as a gesture of goodwill towards Pakistan for sending its team during the peak of Covid-19, does not want to decline the offer but has a major scheduling dilemma at its hand.

It has a tour of Sri Lanka planned during the same window and cannot send a weakened team there due to the World Test Championship, where it is currently behind India and Australia.

On the other hand, several of its T20 specialists have Big Bash League deals, which would likely put them out of the Pakistan tour.

As a result, the ECB may have to send a team composed of second or third-string players to Pakistan, Daily Mail adds.

