Maham Aftab

Pakistan's taekwondo community was dealt a painful blow on Friday when its former fighter Maham Aftab passed away in the national capital.



Maham, who had represented the country at the 2014 Youth Olympics, had her last bout with a brain tumour.



She had been under treatment at Shoukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore but was discharged last Sunday. She was diagnosed with cancer only a month back.

She had left the game in 2015. She had also to her credit gold medal in King Al-Hasan Cup in Jordan.

She will be laid to rest at her hometown in Vehari.

Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) president Col Wasim Ahmed visited her home to offer condolence to her family.

The IPC Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza also condoled her death. Maham left a two-year old son, according to a source.





Taekwondo community loses Maham Aftab to brain tumour