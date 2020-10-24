New points system unveiled to spice up Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

The Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020 will have a new results-oriented points sytem.

The season of tweaks and changes is not yet over in Pakistan cricket as now a new result-oriented points system has been unveiled for the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, the country's premier first-class tournament, scheduled to kick off from Sunday across Pakistan.

The 31-match tournament will be played at four venues, including the National Stadium, which will stage the five-day final from January 1-5.



To encourage the batsmen to increase their strike-rates, the PCB has decided to reward five batting points to sides who reach the 400-run mark inside 100 overs in the first innings.

According to the amended playing conditions, bonus batting points will be awarded as follows (first innings only):

200 runs inside 100 overs – 1 point, 250 runs inside 100 overs – 2 points, 300 runs inside 100 overs – 3 points, 350 runs inside 100 overs – 4 points, 400 runs inside 100 overs – 5 points.

The PCB has also introduced a two-fold bowling points system.

The over-based points system is as follows: Three wickets inside 100 overs – 1 point, Six wickets inside 100 overs – 2 points, Eight wickets inside 100 overs – 3 points.

Additional all-out bonus points will be allocated as follows: 200 runs or less inside 100 overs –3 points, Between 201 and 250 runs inside 100 overs– two points, Between 251 and 300 runs inside 100 overs – one point.

If Team A bowls out Team B for 175 runs in 90 overs then Team A will pocket three points for collecting eight wickets inside 100 overs and another three points for restricting their opponents inside 200 runs. In contrast, Team B will remain pointless for being unable to achieve the minimum threshold of 200 runs inside 100 overs.

If Team C scores 275 for nine in 100 overs against Team D, then Team D will collect three bowling points for claiming eight wickets but will be unable to add an additional point for their failure to grab the last wicket. In contrast, Team C will get two bonus points for crossing the 250-run mark inside 100 overs.

New points system unveiled to spice up Quaid-e-Azam Trophy