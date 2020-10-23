The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to move the T20I home series against Zimbabwe as well as the four remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 from Lahore due to smog.

The Board took the decision due to concerns regarding the players and officials' health.

The development sees the T20I series against Zimbabwe moved to Rawalpindi, which will also host the ODI series.

It is pertinent to mention here that the T20I series with Zimbabwe was initially supposed to take place in Multan but was moved to Lahore due to the Board's payment disagreements with Multan's local authorities. It has now seen a change of venues for a second time.

Meanwhile, the PSL 2020 matches have been moved from Lahore to Karachi's National Stadium.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Lahore falls to global worse levels during winters.

Pak vs Zim T20Is, PSL 2020 matches moved from Lahore due to smog