Pak vs Zim: We're not as bad as our results suggest, claims Sikandar Raza

Sikandar Raza is a part of the Zimbabwe side that will take on Pakistan in an ODI and T20 series.

Zimbabwe's Pakistan-born cricketer Sikandar Raza has insisted that his side is not as weak as their results suggest, and also tipped teammate Craig Ervine to do well in the upcoming ODI and T20 series agains their much more powerful hosts.

"We have good players in the squad, even though the results might not show that," he is quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

"I think, Craig Ervine will have a good series," he added.



Raza, who was born in Sialkot before moving to Zimbabwe in 200, said that his team is as ready for the Pakistan series as they could have been.

"Before coming to Pakistan, we played three ODIs and three T20Is as warmup matches which went well," he said.

"We are as prepared as we can in difficult times and we will also utilise the next 10 days to get our skills back up."



He also downplayed the absence of their head coach Lalchand Rajput, who had to pull out of the tour on the Indian government's orders.

"I personally think it is not a big loss that our head coach is not with us as we had worked on our plans before coming here," he said.

"If there was a player missing, then would have been a different story altogether."



