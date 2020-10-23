PM Imran Khan had nothing to do with Sarfaraz Ahmed's sacking: Ehsan Mani

Sarfaraz Ahmed was sacked from Pakistan national team's captaincy in 2019.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani has clarified that the decision to sack former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed in 2019 was his and that Prime Minister Imran Khan had nothing to do with it.

Some believe that Sarfaraz's fate was sealed when he went against the prime minister's public advice: win the toss and bat first against India in their World Cup 2019 clash.

The Karachi native's position at the helm of the team's affairs came under threat following a failed World Cup campaign and although it did not happen right away, he was given his marching orders when the team failed to beat a watered-down Sri Lanka side at home in a T20I series.

Mani, in an exclusive interview with Geo Super on Thursday, made it clear that he and he only was responsible for letting Sarfaraz go.

"We do take guidance from the prime minister on various issues but he is busy running the country and does not interfere in cricket activities at all," Mani explained.

"It (sacking Sarfaraz) was purely my decision," he added.

