Legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev suffers heart attack

Kapil Dev has reportedly undergone angioplasty. Photo: AFP

Iconic Indian cricketer Kapil Dev has suffered a heart attack in New Delhi, according to Indian news agency ANI.

The 61-year-old has reportedly undergone angioplasty at a hospital in the Indian capital and is recovering.

"He is feeling okay now. I just spoke to his wife (Romi). He was feeling uneasy yesterday (Thursday). He is undergoing check-ups at a hospital as we speak," his former teammate Ashok Malhotra is quoted as saying.



Kapil Dev, who made both his ODI and Test debuts against Pakistan, is regarded as one of the finest cricketers ever produced by India and captain the country to their first-ever World Cup triumph in 1983 against the might West Indies.

