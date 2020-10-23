Mohammad Rizwan in line to take over from Azhar Ali as Test captain: report

Mohammad Rizwan's meteoric rise in 2020 could see him take over Test captaincy from veteran Azhar Ali before the New Zealand tour.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is conducting the annual performance review of Test captain Azhar Ali that could potentially see him axed and replaced by rising star Mohammad Rizwan before the tour of New Zealand, Geo Super has learnt.

According to sources privy to the matter, Azhar has already held a meeting with PCB CEO Wasim Khan whereas another with chairman Ehsan Mani is on the cards.

The Test squad for the tour Down Under is expected to be announced in the second week of November, before which a final decision on Azhar's fate will be taken.

Sources say that a high ranking PCB official, who is also a member of the Cricket Committee, is pushing for Azhar's removal and Rizwan's coronation.

Star batsman Babar Azam, meanwhile, is likely to be limited to T20 and ODI captaincy.

It is pertinent to mention here that head coach Misbah-ul-Haq's one-year performance also came under review recently, which saw him relinquish the chief selector's role.

