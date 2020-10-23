Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq. Photo: File

Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has said that Pakistan, by early next year, will have a pool of players deep enough to last the next three world cups, The News reported.



Misbah, who was reviewing the work done under him during his first year in charge, said that he was content with how things have panned out for Pakistan cricket so far, adding that he has seen progress in the mindset of the players.

“I have completed one year in the job and there are a lot of things to be positive about. I can say that by early next year after the Pakistan Super League we will have a pool of players who can serve us well in the three World Cups in 2021, 22 and 23,” he said.

READ: PCB seek visa confirmation from Indian government for 2021 T20 World Cup

Misbah added that the cricketers from western countries would have had more difficulties adjusting to the situations in the biosecure-bubble as compared to the Pakistani players.

“Players and team officials might face mental health issues if cricket continues to be played like it is being right now. As far as Pakistan is concerned I think our players due to their social environment are mentally very strong so they can get through this period.

“But players and officials from western countries could be facing more problems because their culture is different from ours,” he said.

READ: IPC receives final draft of bill to criminalise fixing

Pakistan will soon have enough talent for 3 world cups: Misbah-ul-Haq