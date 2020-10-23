IPC receives final draft of bill to criminalise fixing

Sharjeel Khan was banned from all forms of cricket for five years in 2017 for his role in a spot-fixing scandal during the second edition of PSL. Photo: File

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ehsan Mani on Thursday said that the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) received the final draft of the bill to criminalise match and spot-fixing, The News reported.



“The draft is now with the IPC Ministry, which will forward it to the relevant authorities within the next seven days. New Zealand, Australia and Sri Lanka have introduced such legislation. We also want to criminalise match-fixing on those lines,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mani said that interim committees for provincial associations would be announced within a month.

“We have some legal and registration problems. That is delaying the announcement. We are fighting these cases. Northern is already registered and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is about to be registered. Covid-19 also came in the way. Hopefully, everything will be done in a month’s time,” the PCB chairman said.



He also expressed concern over Iqbal Qasim’s resignation as the Cricket Committee’s head.

“He had one point that resulted in his resignation and that was the inclusion of departments. We never promised him that as we knew department cricket is now history in Pakistan.”

He further said that pace legend Wasim Akram could chair the Cricket Committee meetings till the time it appoints a new head.

“The Cricket Committee will be consulted regarding appointment of a new chief selector. I will also consult others including Zakir Khan and Nadeem Khan,” he said.

With regards to his tenure Mani said he was not willing to continue it unless the Board requested him to do so.

“I don’t want to continue in any position unnecessarily. If the board, not the Prime Minister, wants me to continue for a further three years, I will consider it. The same happened during my tenure as the ICC president; I continued for three years and extended my tenure for a year on special request,” he said.

IPC receives final draft of bill to criminalise fixing