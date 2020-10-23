PCB offers Younis Khan batting coach role till 2021 World Cup: report

Former captain Younis Khan. Photo: File

Former skipper Younis Khan has been offered, by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the role of batting till the 2021 World Cup in India, The News reported on Friday.



The Board wants to start Younis’ assignment from the tour of New Zealand, however, he has not responded to the offer yet.

The PCB is looking to appoint him on a permanent basis and according to PCB sources, preliminary talks have begun.

The source said that the Board also wants the former cricketer to share his experience with young players at the High Performance Centre.

