PCB seek visa confirmation from Indian government for 2021 T20 World Cup

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani. Photo: File

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has approached the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in a bid to obtain written confirmation from the Indian government to allow the Pakistan team to obtain visas by January for the T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in India in 2021.



PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani on Thursday, in an exclusive talk with three Islamabad-based journalists, said that the International Cricket Council (ICC) has already been approached in this regard.

“The ICC has its tax issues with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and set January 2021 as the deadline to get feedback. We also have prompted the ICC to get written confirmation from the Indian government for participation in the T20 World Cup," Mani said.

A few years prior the Indian government had refused to issue visas to the Pakistan women's cricket team who were taking part in the ICC Women Championship and in a bid to avoid a similar situation the PCB has approached the BCCI early on.

READ: Pakistan no longer pursuing bilateral series with India: Ehsan Mani

"What we need is a timely confirmation in this regard. Though the BCCI has promised to facilitate the PCB on all fronts in presence of all the ICC members, however we want a written confirmation to avoid any untoward situation. India has promised to furnish a written permission by January 2021 along with solution of the pending tax issues.”

Furthermore, Mani pointed out that the worsening Covid-19 pandemic in India could see itself in trouble especially since this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) was moved to the UAE.

"India is one of the few countries badly hit by Covid-19. England are scheduled to tour India in start of 2021. Their resolve to host international cricket amid the coronavirus would come under scrutiny once international teams start visiting India. Obviously no hosting of IPL this year at their own grounds is also a matter of concern."

Future tours

Mani said that the South African security team is likely to visit Pakistan during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches to check the arrangements.

“Pakistan — one of the safest countries — would be hosting South Africa, England, Australia, and New Zealand next year. Pakistan is much safer than any other country in context of Covid-19 pandemic," he said.

"We have already made it clear to all the cricket-playing nations that if they want to play against Pakistan, their teams will have to tour Pakistan. There will be no offshore home series from here on. I am thankful to the British High Commissioner in Pakistan for his assurance to England team. Indeed, he is a big fan of cricket and knows well that this country is safe to host international events.”

READ: World Cup 2011 semi-final defeat to India my biggest regret: Umar Gul

The PCB chairman claimed that some other countries were also interested to send their teams to Pakistan.

“Majority of foreign teams are committed till 2023. England’s tour to Pakistan in January will be a special arrangement. Pakistan also intends to host international events after 2023 and hopefully it would get its due share.”





PCB seek visa confirmation from Indian government for 2021 T20 World Cup