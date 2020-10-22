Amir Khan refuses to join Pakistani politics, endorses PM Imran Khan

Amir Khan says Pakistan already has an 'amazing' leader in the form of PM Imran Khan.

A day or so after hinting that he might one day join Pakistani politics, British boxer Amir Khan has had a change of heart, saying he "will decline the offer" as he put his trust in Prime Minister Imran Khan's leadership.

Amir, 33, had all but admitted earlier this week that he harbours political ambitions and would like to serve Pakistan.

However, in a tweet today, the former light-welterweight world champion said he has been advised to "decline the offer to join Pakistan politics" as the country already has "an amazing prime minister and we all have trust in him".

In the meantime, Amir said that he would continue to do his charity work "in UK, Pakistan and rest of the world to make areas better and safer".

