Pak vs Zim: Abdullah Shafique says won't tweak approach for int'l cricket

Abdullah Shafique in action in domestic cricket.

Precociously talented Abdullah Shafique has said that he will not tweak his style of play and instead stick to what he knows, if given a chance against Zimbabwe in the upcoming ODI and T20I series.

Shafique, 20, was conversing with reporters in a virtual press talk when he made his intentions known.

"I am excited for the Zimbabwe series and will try and take full advantage, if given the opportunity," he said. "I will give my 100 per cent and play the way I have played so far."

The right-handed batsman admitted that the national team's top-order is jam-packed but vowed to grab on to the opportunity whenever it presents itself.

Shafique, who scored a century on his T20 debut in the National T20 Cup last month, is in the 22-man list of probables for the upcoming series against Zimbabwe.

He identified Ricky Ponting as his batting inspiration, adding that he also admires the talents of Babar Azam.

