Naseem Shah in his bowling stride. Photo: PCB

Injured fast bowler Naseem Shah has begun his rehabilitation programme at the National High Performance Centre in Lahore, according to a report in Jang.

The 17-year-old pacer had picked up a groin injury during the Multan leg of the recently concluded National T20 Cup and was not risked when the tournament moved to Rawalpindi.

Naseem, as per the Urdu daily, has starting bowling light spells and is also working in the gym on the instructions of Pakistan Cricket Board's medical panel.

It's the injury why Naseem was missing when the squad for the upcoming home series against Zimbabwe was announced.

READ: Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah too young to play as pair in Tests: Saeed Ajmal

Injured Naseem Shah on road to recovery, begins rehab at NHPC