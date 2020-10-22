Photo: AFP

Pakistan’s team players and support staff have been placed in a bio-secure bubble in Lahore after testing negative for Covid-19.

According to a press release by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the squad will begin their training in Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium ahead of the limited-overs series against Zimbabwe.

The two sides are scheduled to play an ODI series starting October 30 in Rawalpindi, followed by a T20I series in Lahore, which will kick off on November 7.



READ: Pak vs Zim: List of options to watch ODI, T20I series live

Here is the complete schedule:

Oct 30 – 1st ODI, Rawalpindi

Nov 1 – 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi

Nov 3 – 3rd ODI, Rawalpindi

Nov 7 – 1st T20I, Lahore

Nov 8 – 2nd T20I, Lahore

Nov 10 – 3rd T20I, Lahore

READ: Pak vs Zim complete squads: Find out who made the cut, who didn't

Pak vs Zim: Pakistan players test negative, begin training in Lahore