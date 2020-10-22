Nasir Jamshed to serve extended prison sentence over spot-fixing: report

Former batsman Nasir Jamshed. Photo: AFP

Former batsman Nasir Jamshed will reportedly spend more time in prison on the order of the Home Office for his role in the infamous spot-fixing scandal, ESPNcricinfo reported.

Furthermore, he may be deported as England law does not allow any non-citizen to stay if their sentence exceeds more than 12 months. While his own sentence is of 17 months, he was able to stay on the basis of a spousal visa.

While his lawyer will file for bail, he is still expected to spend an additional amount of time, which has yet to be disclosed.

His sentence was to end on October 21 but now a longer sentence could see him deported and potentially plead his case in Pakistan.

In February, Jamshed along with two other accomplices Yousaf Anwar and Mohammad Ijaz, , admitted their roles in conspiring to offer bribes to professional cricket players during at least two premier league matches, including the Pakistan Super League.



Jamshed, Anwar and Ijaz were sentenced to 17 months, 3 years and 4 months, and 2 years and 6 months respectively.

