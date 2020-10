Pakistan body builder Abdul Malik. Photo: File

Pakistan body builder Abdul Malik will participate in Arnold Classic, the world's second largest body building event, which is scheduled to take place in March in the USA.

Malik, who has previously held the fourth position last year, will be making his third appearance in the event in the amateur middle weight category.

He also participated in the 2013 Muscle Mania bodybuilding championship.

"I am proud of representing my country at the top level," he said.





