Bangladesh batswoman Sanjida Islam's cricket-style wedding photos go viral

Sanjida Islam poses in a traditional dress. Photo: Twitter

Bangladesh Women's cricketer Sanjida Islam’s wedding photos took social media by storm as she posed clutching the bat and playing cricketing strokes despite being in a traditional getup and sporting heavy jewelry.

The 24-year-old tied the knot with Mim Mosaddeak, who himself is a first-class cricketer from Rangpur.

Even the International Cricket Council (ICC) could not help but take notice at the novelty of the shoot.

Islam is a top-order batter and has represented Bangladesh in 16 ODIs and 54 T20Is over eight years of her international career. She has totaled 174 runs in ODIs and 520 runs in T20Is.



