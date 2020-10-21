Wahab Riaz to play for Salman Khan's Kandy Tuskers in Lanka Premier League

Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz joins Bollywood star Salman Khan's franchise in Lanka Premier League. Photo: File

Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz will be seen in action in the inaugural Lanka Premier League (LPL) for the Kandy Tuskers - a franchise bought by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's family.

According to the Times of India, Sohail Khan International LLP, which has bought the franchise, includes Salman's younger brother Sohail Khan and his father Salim Khan as part of the consortium.

"Given the players we have in our team, the league in general, and the passion of the fans, which are second to none, we see a lot of potential," Sohail is quoted as saying.

It is pertinent to mention that the players' draft, which concluded on Monday, saw eight Pakistani players get selected, among which Riaz, Shoaib Malik, Shahid Afridi, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Usman Shinwari are a few.

All the Pakistani players will have to secure No Objection Certificates from the Pakistan Cricket Board to participate in the LPL. However, considering that neither of those selected are in the Board's white ball plans, the NOCs should not be difficult to acquire.

The inaugural edition of Lanka Premier League will kick off on November 21.

