Pak vs Zim: How to watch ODI, T20I series live

The Zimbabwe national cricket team is in Pakistan, where the two sides are scheduled to play an ODI series starting October 30 in Rawalpindi, followed by a T20I series in Lahore, which will kick off on November 7.

Geo Super will have a live blog and score page up but that does not come close to watching the match live.

But fret not. Below we have compiled all the possible ways through which you could watch the Pak vs Zim series without missing a single ball or run:

- if you have access to a television, you could simple tune into PTV Sports, which is contractually obliged to broadcast all of Pakistan's home series.



- if you have a TV but are not fan of the annoying fun-ko-phula-do-type commercials, then you might want to Ten Sports.

- Alternatively, if you get Sony Six and Sony ESPN on your cable TV, you can simply use those as this pair will also show the Pak vs Zim series. In case you are not near a TV, you can also their website or app (SonyLiv.com) to do the same. Those might require registration though, so keep that in mind.

- South Africa's SuperSport and OSN Sports Cricket HD are also supposed to broadcast the series so do check your assortment of channels.

- Willow TV, Sky Sports Cricket and Fox Sports are also supposed to show the series so keep them as fall back options too.

This post will keep on getting updated as soon as more viewing options for Pak vs Zim series are known so bookmark it and keep checking from time to time.

