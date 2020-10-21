Pakistan vs Zimbabwe: Coaches Younis Khan, Mushtaq Ahmed to miss out

Mushtaq Ahmed (L) and Younis Khan (R) will not be a part of Misbah-ul-Haq's coaching staff for the Zimbabwe home series..

Player-turned-coaches Younis Khan and Mushtaq Ahmed will not be part of the Pakistan team management for the upcoming limited-over series against Zimbabwe due to their contracts having not been renewed yet, The News reported on Wednesday.

Younis and Mushtaq were appointed as batting and spin bowling consultants respectively for the summer series against England.

At the end of Younis' two-month association, he had expressed his willingness to continue the job while the Board higher-ups were also reportedly happy to work out a long-term arrangement.

However, both Younis and Mushtaq will not be part of the training camp in Lahore as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has yet to decide on their future.

According to a PCB official quoted by The News, the duo will be considered for the New Zealand tour, when they will have most likely signed their contracts.

"I don’t think they will be part of the coaching staff this series because the PCB has yet to renew their contracts," the official said.



"Like England, the tour to New Zealand will also be a lengthy tour. Younis’ services will be considered for that tour also. Soon after the Zimbabwe series, the arrangements for the New Zealand tour would be finalised."

The PCB source further said that since the upcoming Zimbabwe tour will not have any Tests, head coach Misbah-ul-Haq will be overlooking the batting department.

"I think Younis’ position as batting coach is more important for Test series. Since there is no Test involved in Zimbabwe series so there is no need to hire a batting coach," the source detailed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PCB, as per a separate report, has reportedly opened talks with Younis.

Team Management for Zimbabwe Series: Mansoor Rana (Team Manager), Misbahul Haq (Head Coach), Waqar Younis (Bowling Coach), Cliffe Deacon (Physiotherapist), Abdul Majeed (Fielding Coach), Yasir Malik (Strength and Training Coach), Shahid Aslam (Assistant to the Head Coach); Col (r) Usman Anwari (Security Manager), Talha Ejaz Butt (Team Analyst), Raza Kitchlew (Media Manager), Malang Ali (Masseur).



