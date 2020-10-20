Batting legend Younis Khan. — AFP/Files

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board is in discussion with former skipper Younis Khan for the permanent role of Pakistan team’s batting coach.



Sources have confirmed to Geo Super that Khan is already in discussion with PCB and has held talks with officials on the matter.

“PCB is in discussions with Younis Khan for batting coach role from the New Zealand tour onwards. The discussions are for a long-term arrangement, depending on his availability,” said a source privy to the matter.

“But, of course, these are ongoing discussions and things will be finalised soon,” he added.

Khan was earlier appointed as batting consultant for the Pakistan Cricket team’s tour to England this summer and several Pakistani players termed Younis Khan’s presence in the dressing room as a positive one for batsmen.

Pakistan batsmen on multiple occasions spoke about how Younis Khan helped them during the tour.

Khan, a former captain of the Pakistan Team, is the country’s highest Test runs scorer with 10,099 runs to his credit. He represented Pakistan in 118 Tests, 265 ODIs, and 25 T20Is.

PCB approaches Younis Khan for batting coach role: sources