Pak vs Zim: PCB announces match officials for Zimbabwe series

Pakistani umpire Aleem Dar. — Files

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board on Tuesday announced the match officials for the upcoming Pakistan-Zimbabwe series, naming Aleem Dar, Prof. Javed Malik, Ahsan Raza, among others.

The PCB, in a statement, said: "Aleem Dar has been assigned on-field duties in five of the six upcoming white-ball matches between Pakistan and Zimbabwe, which will be played from October 30 to November 10."

Three 50-over ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League matches will be played in Rawalpindi, while Lahore will host the other three 20-over fixtures.

Dar, the three-time ICC Umpire of the Year from the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires, will stand in all the three ODIs as well as the first and third T20I, while he will be the third umpire for the second T20I, the statement said.

The ICC has also appointed Prof. Javed Malik, member of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees, as match referee for the series.

The PCB has appointed umpires from the ICC International Panel of Match Officials, namely Ahsan Raza, Asif Yaqoob, Rashid Riaz and Shozab Raza.

ICC’s interim playing regulations, which are applicable to the upcoming series:



Ban on applying saliva to the ball: Players will not be permitted to use saliva to shine the ball. If a player does apply saliva to the ball, the umpires will manage the situation with some leniency during an initial period of adjustment for the players, but subsequent instances will result in the team receiving a warning.

A team can be issued up to two warnings per innings but repeated use of saliva on the ball will result in a 5-run penalty to the batting side. Whenever saliva is applied to the ball, the umpires will be instructed to clean the ball before play recommences.

Non-neutral umpires: The requirement to appoint neutral match officials will be temporarily removed from the playing conditions for all international formats. The ICC will be able to appoint locally based match officials from the ICC Elite Panel of Match Officials and the ICC International Panel of Match Officials.

Additional DRS reviews: The CEC has also confirmed an additional unsuccessful DRS review for each team in each innings of a match, keeping in mind that there may be less experienced umpires on duty at times. This will increase the number of unsuccessful appeals per innings for each team to two for the white-ball formats.

The ICC Cricket Operations team will support match referees when processing code of conduct breaches and a neutral elite panel match referee will conduct any hearing remotely via video link.

Appointments (ODIs to start 1200, T20Is to commence 1530):

30 Oct – 1st ODI, Rawalpindi. Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza (on-field umpires), Asif Yaqoob (third umpire), Rashid Riaz (fourth umpire); Javed Malik (match referee)

1 Nov – 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi. Aleem Dar and Asif Yaqoob (on-field umpires), Ahsan Raza (third umpire), Shozab Raza (fourth umpire); Javed Malik (match referee)

3 Nov – 3rd ODI, Rawalpindi. Aleem Dar and Rashid Riaz (on-field umpires), Ahsan Raza (third umpire), Asif Yaqoob (fourth umpire); Javed Malik (match referee)

7 Nov – 1st T20I, Lahore. Aleem Dar and Asif Yaqoob (on-field umpires), Rashid Riaz (third umpire), Shozab Raza (fourth umpire); Javed Malik (match referee)

8 Nov – 2nd T20I, Lahore. Ahsan Raza and Rashid Riaz (on-field umpire), Aleem Dar (third umpire), Shozab Raza (fourth umpire); Javed Malik (match referee)

10 Nov – 3rd T20I, Lahore. Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza (on-field umpire), Asif Yaqoob (third umpire), Shozab Raza (fourth umpire); Javed Malik (match referee)

