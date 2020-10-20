Pak vs Zim: We've beaten them before, we can again: Chamu Chibhabha

Zimbabwe captain Chamu Chibhabha in action against Pakistan during their of 2015. Photo: AFP/File

Zimbabwe skipper Chamu Chibhabha has warned Pakistan to not mistake them as pushovers as he is confident that his side can "play well, compete and beat" their hosts in the upcoming ODI and T20I series.

The perennial 'minnows' of world cricket, the Chevrons have been on their lowest of ebbs the past few years and the proud legacies of the Flowers, the Strangs and the Streaks are now long gone.

On top of that, they have not played competitive cricket for 11 months, while their hosts have been pretty active of late, not only touring Pakistan but putting their players through a competitive National T20 Cup recently.

Despite being at an obvious disadvantage on an alien land, the Chevrons captain does think that his team has an upset or two in it.

“We have played Pakistan before, and beat them, so we believe we can actually play well, compete and beat them," Chibhabha told The Herald - a Zimbabwean publication - before leaving for Pakistan on Monday.

Chibhabha then shared details of his team's excitement and their preparations for the tour.



"Obviously, the guys are excited to go to Pakistan, the wait is over," he is quoted as saying.



"In a couple of days’ time we will be hitting the ground running. I think we have had a couple of weeks of training, we played a couple of games.

“The National Premier League is on and the guys managed to play a couple of games as well, so the guys are good and ready.

“And, considering it’s the Super League games, each game that we play going forward is going to be important, considering that the more games we win gives us a better chance to qualify for the World Cup."



The last time Pakistan toured Zimbabwe, they flattened the Africans 5-0 in a series where Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq bullied their hosts.

The upcoming ODI series between Pakistan and Zimbabwe begins October 30 in Rawalpindi, following by the T20I series in Lahore, which kicks off on November 7.

