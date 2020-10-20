Shahid Afridi, Sarfaraz Ahmed among stars set to feature in inaugural LPL

Shahid Afridi will represent Galle Gladiators in inaugural LPL.

At least eight Pakistani players will be in action during the inaugural edition of Lanka Premier League (LPL), which starts next month in Sri Lanka.

The player draft to finalise the squads was held via a video conference on Monday, with various teams stocking their rosters with local and foreign talent.

Team Galle Gladiators, owned by the owners of PSL franchise Quetta Gladiators, signed their captain Sarfaraz Ahmed to their new squad along with Mohammad Aamir and young flamboyant batsman Azam Khan.

The trio will join Shahid Afridi in Galle’s squad who was named as team’s foreign icon players at the launch of franchise.

Former captain Shoaib Malik, fast bowler Usman Shinwari and batsman Asif Ali were drafted by Jafna Stallions, while fast bowler Wahab Riaz was picked by Kandy Tuskers.

The players will now apply for NOC from the Pakistan Cricket Board to appear in LPL. All the said players are unlikely to appear in red-ball domestic competitions and, subsequently, have a high chances of obtaining the NOCs.

The inaugural edition of Lanka Premier League will kick off from November 21.

