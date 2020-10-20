Zimbabwe coach Lalchand Rajput misses Pakistan tour on Indian govt's orders

Zimbabwe head coach Lalchand Rajput. Photo: Zimbabwe Cricket

Zimbabwe head coach Lalchand Rajput will not be part of his team's tour of Pakistan on Indian government's orders despite being issued a visa by Pakistani authorities.

"The Embassy of India in Harare wrote to Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) asking that Rajput, who is an Indian national, be exempted from visiting Pakistan for the limited-overs tour in accordance with the travel guidelines stipulated by the Government of India for its citizens," reads a press release issued from the Zimbabwe side.

Zimbabwe Cricket, whose officials in the build-up to the tour had spoken of the necessity for Rajput to be issued a travel visa, did say that the Pakistani authorities held their end of the deal.

With Rajput out of the tour, bowling coach Douglas Hondo will serve as the team's stand-in head coach.

