On this day: Wasim Akram goes berserk against Zimbabwe in six-laden 257

Wasim Akram teamed up with Saqlain Mushtaq to bail out Zimbabwe in first Test in Sheikhupra in 1996.

Wasim Akram was an all-rounder alright but he rarely scored big runs and was considered more of a late innings slogger. That changed on October 20, 1996 when Akram scored a gargantuan 257 not out against Zimbabwe in Sheikhupura.

That 257 stands as the world record for the highest score by a number eight batsman and his 12 sixes, too, constitute the record for most sixes hit in a single Test innings.

It was a strange match as Zimbabwe, having batting first, saw their middle-order collapse before their number eight batsman Paul Strang hit an unbeaten 106, helping his side to a respectable 375.

The same thing happened to Pakistan - none of those top-order batsmen played a big innings and they were 7-237 at one point. This is when Akram went berserk and he found an able deputy in Saqlain Mushtaq.

As Akram threw bat at everything, Saqlain blocked everything, but still contributed 79 - his highest Test score and one that took him 359 minutes and 426 balls for a strike rate of a measly 22. They made 313 for the ninth wicket - world record that still stands.

The match was drawn.

