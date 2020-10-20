Pak vs Zim: African contingent including 20 players arrives in Islamabad

Tuesday Oct 20, 2020
The Zimbabwe national team landed in Islamabad on Tuesday to take part in the three-match ODI and T20I series, the former of which starts October 30.
The African contingent includes 20 players, who had been in a 'bio-secure' bubble ahead of their trip to Pakistan to minimise the threat of a Covid-19 outbreak within their camp.
The entire touring party will now enter a mandatory five-day quarantine at a hotel in the federal capital before their Covid-19 tests will be taken and only then will they be allowed to train at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, where the ODI series will be played later this month.