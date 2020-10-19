LPL 2020 to feature at least eight Pakistani players

Karachi: At least eight Pakistani players will be in action during the inaugural edition of the Lanka Premier League, which starts next month in Sri Lanka.

The players' draft to finalise the squads was held via video conference on Monday and various teams picked local and foreign players for their squads.



Team Galle Gladiators, owned by the owners of PSL team Quetta Gladiators, added their Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed to the squad along with Mohammad Aamir and young flamboyant batsman Azam Khan.

The trio will join Shahid Afridi in Galle’s squad who was named as the team’s foreign icon players at the launch of the franchise.

Former captain Shoaib Malik, fast bowler Usman Shinwari and batsman Asif Ali are drafted by Jaffna Stallions while fast bowler Wahab Riaz is picked by Kandy Tuskers.

The players will now apply for NOC from PCB to appear in LPL. The players are unlikely to appear in red-ball domestic competitions and, subsequently, have high chances of obtaining the NOCs from PCB.

The inaugural edition of Lanka Premier League will kick off on November 21st.

