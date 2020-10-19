Mohammad Hafeez has urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to develop sports infrastructure in Pakistan.

Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has given his verdict on the performance of Prime Minister Imran Khan's government in sports industry, claiming that nothing has changed under the new regime and that investment on sports infrastructure remains as disappointing as ever.

Hafeez, never known to mince his words against the powers that be, recently tried and failed to change the mind of the prime minister regarding the new domestic cricket structure.

That unsanctioned meeting with the premier had greatly upset the Pakistan Cricket Board, and considering that the Board is trying hard to contractually silence those on its payroll from issuing controversial statements, this latest outburst is not going to impress the authorities either.

"Sports infrastructure and development was given less priority in the past and sadly [it is] still not the priority of new elected government as I haven’t seen any development so far in the last two years," the man nicknamed The Professor tweeted.

"I urge Imran Khan and his cabinet to look into this matter ASAP."

Nothing's changed for sports under PM Imran Khan's govt: Mohammad Hafeez