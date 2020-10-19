Pak vs Zim 2020 series schedule, time table, timing, venue

Pakistan are scheduled to host the Zimbabwe national team for an ODI and T20I series later this month.

The Africans are set to become the first nation to visit Pakistan for cricket during the times of Covid-19 pandemic.

The team nicknamed the Chevrons will first play a three-match ODI series in Rawalpindi starting October 30 before locking horns with their hosts in a T20I series in Lahore from November 7.

Geo Super has the entire schedule complete with the venues and timing mapped out for you.

ODI series schedule

30 Oct – 1st ODI, Pindi Cricket Stadium (12pm noon)



1 Nov – 2nd ODI, Pindi Cricket Stadium (12pm noon)

3 Nov – 3rd ODI Pindi Cricket Stadium (12pm noon)

T20I series schedule

7 Nov – 1st T20I Gaddafi Stadium (3:30pm)



8 Nov – 2nd T20I, Gaddafi Stadium (3:30pm)

10 Nov – 3rd T20I, Gaddafi Stadium (3:30pm)

