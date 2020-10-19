National T20 Cup: Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman finish as top stats leaders

Fakhar Zaman and Shaheen Afridi pose with the National T20 Cup.

Shaheen Shah Afridi and Fakhar Zaman, both from new champions Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ended the National T20 Cup with the honours of being the leading wicket-taker and leading run-scorer respectively.

Afridi took 20 wickets in the tournament, including two 5-wicket hauls.

His tally of 20 in a single edition of National T20 Cup is also jointly the most by any bowler in a single edition of this tournament. The other bowler to do so was off-spinner Saeed Ajmal, who got 20 wickets in the year 2016.

Furthermore, Afridi's bowling figures of 4-0-20-5 are the best bowling figures in an innings of the tournament.

He is followed by Northern’s Haris Rauf, who took 18 wickets in the tournament while Wahab Riaz ended the tournament with 16 wickets.

Among the batsmen, Zaman of KP led the pack. He scored 420 runs in 12 innings of the National T20. He also scored five half centuries, which is also the most by a player in the tournament.

He was followed by Khurram Manzoor with 408 runs and Sohaib Maqsood with 393 runs.

The highest individual score in an innings was amassed by Sindh’s Khurrum Manzoor (108 against Southern Punjab). That was followed by Abdullah Shafique with 102* - also against Southern Punjab - and Khushdil Shah, who scored 100 off 36 balls against Sindh.

The most sixes in the tournament (25) were also hit by Khsuhdil, followed by Maqsood who smashed 20 out of the park. Sindh’s Azam Khan sent 19 shots over the fence.

The best partnership of the tournament was recorded by Zeeshan Malik and Haider Ali of Northern when they added 180 runs for the second wicket against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Multan.

There were a total 14 century partnerships in the tournament. Khushdil was involved in three of them: with Hussain Talat for 5th wicket’s 127 against Sindh, with Sohaib Maqsood for 4th wicket’s 121 against Sindh and with Shan Masood for 3rd wicket’s 103 against Baluchistan.

Behind the wickets, Kamran Akmal was the leading performer with 11 dismissals that included eight catches and three stumpings.

Mohammad Rizwan – who got the best wicket-keeper award – had eight dismissals behind the wicket. However, Rizwan also grabbed four catches as a non-wicketkeeping fielder.

Iftikhar Ahmed of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa grabbed 10 catches in 12 games.

