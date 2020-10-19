Andy Murray donates shirt to Aisam-ul-Haq's stars against hunger campaign

Aisam-ul-Haq and Andy Murray pose for a photo.

Former world number one and two-time Olympic gold medalist Andy Murray has teamed up with Pakistan's tennis icon Aisam-ul-Haq for the latter's campaign “stars against hunger”.

Aisam told Geo Super that Murray has donated his signed shirt for the campaign, which generates funds for the distribution of ration bags among people affected by the coronavirus lockdown and its impact on the economy.

“Andy Murray has donated his signed shirt for the stars against hunger campaign. Funds raised would be used to distribute ration bags among families affected by the pandemic in Pakistan,” Aisam said.

The signed shirt donated by Andy Murray to Aisam's campaign.

The tennis ace further said that the base price for Murray’s signed shirt has been set at Rs500,000.

Earlier, tennis stars such as Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Sania Mirza had also donated various items for Aisam's campaign.

Aisam had told Geo Super earlier that he was aiming to support at least 10,000 families through his initiative.

