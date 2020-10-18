Anrich Nortje has Shoaib Akhtar's all-time pace record on his mind.

Fresh from delivering the fast ball of Indian Premier League (IPL) history, South Africa and Delhi Capitals pacer Anrich Nortje wants to break Pakistan legend Shoaib Akhtar's long-held record of fastest-ball ever.

Akhtar set the record by bowling a 161.3kph howitzer during the 2003 World Cup that has stood for 17 years.

Nortje clocked 156kph on Thursday and later in an interview with Ravichandran Ashwin, admitted that he is gunning for Akhtar's all-time pace record.

"Hopefully it's something I've got in me and it's definitely something I've wanted to do," he said when asked if he wants to be quicker than the Rawalpindi Express.

"Maybe a good wicket, some adrenaline, the right combination and I can do it this IPL or maybe in the future."

Here is Nortje's fastest ball of IPL history on which he was scooped for a four. He got the revenge the next ball.





IPL 2020 star Anrich Nortje wants to break Shoaib Akhtar's pace record