Rizwan's KP knocks out Sarfaraz's Sindh to reach National T20 Cup final

Mohammad Rizwan-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa defeat Sarfaraz Ahmed's Sindh by eight wickets in the second semi-final of the National T20 Cup in Rawalpindi to join Southern Punjab in Sunday's final.

Sindh lost Sharjeel Khan in the opening over of the match, with him losing his wicket to Shaheen Afridi for the third time in as many matches.

Sarfaraz's side never recovered from that early wobble and kept losing on wickets. By the time captain himself departed in the 9th wicket, the score read 5-47.

Opener Khurram Manzoor and Danish Aziz (39) struck an 80-run partnership for the sixth wicket but when Manzoor's 74-run knock came to an end, the rest of the wickets again fell in quick succession.

Only two batsmen contributed in double figures for Sindh and that was the reason why they managed just 142 runs against a balanced KP bowling line-up. Three run-outs did not do them any favours either.

Sindh needed early wickets but were left disappointed as KP openers Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman never gave them even a hint of chance.

Their 113-run opening stand ended in the 11th over when Aziz had Zaman (57) stumped. Rizwan's was the other wicket that KP lost, with the skipper contributing another 67 - his fourth half-century of the tournament.

The pairing of Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik got their side home as they joined Southern Punjab in Sunday's blockbuster final.



